Skip to Content
Top Stories

Hot and dry conditions continue in Southern Colorado

KRDO
By
Published 4:51 AM

We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday, with hot conditions. Expect highs in the lower 90s for most areas along the I-25 Corridor. Temperatures will hover near 100 degrees out on the Eastern Plains. We will see breezy conditions, with winds out of the west at around 10 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s.

The heat continues on Monday, with highs in the lower 90s. We will see breezy conditions in the afternoon and evening hours.

The heat continues for most of the week with temperatures in the 90s right through Wednesday. It will get quite windy on Tuesday and Wednesday for most areas, which will have us looking at the potential for a high fire danger through portions of Southern Colorado.

Cooler weather arrivers on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dry conditions will persist for most of the week.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.