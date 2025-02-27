Family continues to seek answers 2 years after Eduardo Castañeda was found dead in Teller Co.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- The family of a man whose body was found two years ago on the side of the highway in Teller County continues to search for answers.

It's been two years since Eduardo "Lalo" Castañeda's body was found along Highway 67. KRDO13 spoke to his sister as she visited his memorial Thursday.

Earlier this year, the Teller County Sheriff's office said they are looking for 32-year-old Louis Eduardo Sanchez Chavez and that he's connected to Castañeda's death.

Maria Castañeda said her brother was an energetic person who liked to do a lot of things. He was always playing soccer with his friends. The last time she saw him was on her birthday, two days before his death. And though time heals wounds, she said it's been tough on the Castañeda family.

"There's not really much we can do. We're just sad all the time with the whole, the whole thing," said Castañeda. "My dad, he's been trying to work and be there for me more. Just because I've been kind of struggling with a lot of things, like mentally and physically."

Castañeda said it's also been tough on her now three-year-old son. Especially since he's growing up without his uncle.

"He still asks about him. And he says that he wishes he can, like, play soccer with him and be with him. So it kind of, like, breaks my heart," said Castañeda.

Castañeda said she recently went to the Teller County Sheriff's Office to see if they had any updates. She said after talking with law enforcement she's a bit more calm but couldn't say much more.

"Yes, because, to me, I feel like they provided me info that they could have told me from a while ago, but, he she did tell me a lot of, like, a little bit of stuff that, that we were wondering," said Castañeda.

KRDO13 did reach out to the Teller County Sheriff's Office but they told us they cannot comment because this is an active case.