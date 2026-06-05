Youth hockey coach arrested for child sex crimes; detectives seek additional victims

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 40-year-old youth hockey coach at South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch has been arrested after law enforcement recieved a tip that he was engaging in inappropriate behavior with minors.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Rory Nathaniel Mushlin from Colorado Springs had been a hockey coach since January 2023. Investigators say his team practiced at the Parker Field House and the Family Sports Center in Arapahoe County.

Law enforcement says multiple underage victims have been identified. Due to the suspect's coaching position and regular interaction with youth sports programs, investigators say they are searching for other potential victims.

Anyone with information or parents who believe their child had contact with the suspect under concerning circumstances is asked to contact Detective Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net.

Mushlin is being held on a $75,000 bond facing the following charges:

Suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Unlawful electronic sexual communication – person of trust

Obscenity

Internet sexual exploitation of a child

South Suburban Sports Complex released the following statement to KRDO13:

South Suburban Parks and Recreation District is aware of the situation and is cooperating fully with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as it conducts its investigation. We encourage anyone with additional information related to this matter to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office directly.

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