Woman accused of assaulting officer, public indecency at southeast Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she assaulted an officer and engaged in indecent behavior at a southeast Colorado Springs park Thursday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched around 12:35 p.m. on June 4 to a park in the 1300 block of Jet Wing Circle after a caller reported suspicious activity involving a woman.

CSPD says the caller told dispatchers the woman had been at the park the previous day and had allegedly been naked. The caller also reported that the woman had been following children around the park on June 3, according to law enforcement.

When officers arrived and attempted to contact the woman, police say she pulled down her pants and began urinating in public.

According to CSPD, an officer informed the woman that she was under arrest. Investigators say the suspect then turned and began punching the officer.

The suspect allegedly refused to identify herself, and officers were unable to determine her identity despite using several identification methods.

As a result, she was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center as a "Jane Doe." She faces charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer, public indecency, and resisting arrest, according to police.

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