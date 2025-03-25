Chance encounter with UCHealth nurse may have saved woman’s life

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A chance encounter with a UCHealth nurse may have been a lifesaver for one woman from Belize.

Lisa Meyers is a cardiovascular clinical coordinator at UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs. While on vacation last year, Meyers attended a surprise birthday party for Jeannet Parham. While attending the party, Parham confessed to having a hole in her heart that had gone largely untreated.

Meyers got the ball rolling on Parham's treatment by convincing her to get the help she needed and offering the services of her team in Colorado.

"It was an interesting feeling for me because I did what any other medical person that I know would do. You're gonna help somebody. We didn't get into medicine just to sit around and do nothing and not help people," Meyers said.

"It was definitely a moment of divine intervention, and even more so because it happened on my birthday. You know, it's so unexpected. And now look at where we're at. Like I met someone new, we became great friends," Parham said.

Jeannet Parham's heart has now been repaired, and she said she will always be indebted to Lisa Meyers and all of her colleagues at UCHealth Central.