Buc’ees temporarily withdraws application to annex land in Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - Plans to build a Buc-ee's in Palmer Lake are on hold for now after the company withdrew its application to annex land for the project.

Although the application for annexation has been withdrawn, a representative for Buc-ee's said the reason was a "technical issue" and the company is still "very excited and exploring all potential options."

This past December, the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees determined that the land proposed for the new location was eligible for annexation. That determination was met with harsh backlash from many members of the Palmer Lake community. A local group called Integrity Matters also sued the town to stop the annexation.

RELATED REPORTING:

Buc-ee’s is eyeing a new location in Southern Colorado

Palmer Lake Board deems land for potential future Buc-ee’s is eligible for annexation: Whats next?

Buc-ees met with fiery response by Monument Hill residents at public comment over proposed store

How would a proposed Buc-ee’s impact the Monument Hill area? Just ask Johnstown, Colo.