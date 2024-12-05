How would a proposed Buc-ee’s impact the Monument Hill area? Just ask Johnstown, Colo.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Following the proposal for a Buc-ee's location near Palmer Lake off of I-25 in El Paso County, Johnstown city officials who welcomed the first beaver-themed travel stop in 2024 are sharing how the famous chain has impacted their area.

Last month, it was announced that Buc-ee's was eyeing a new location to be built off I-25 and County Line road near Palmer Lake. The proposal has left Monument Hill residents up in arms, with an online petition against the Buc-ee's now accruing nearly 3,000 signatures.

Residents in the Monument and Palmer Lake area then made their voices heard at a fiery public meeting on Tuesday night, where Buc-ee's developer team members were in attendance to answer questions.

The meeting became rowdy rather quickly, with area homeowners expressing grave concerns over traffic buildup, which they say will only be worsened by messy weather conditions-- as well as the strain of high water demand, and energy it will require of the small-town community.

Residents even shared their experience having traveled to the Buc-ee's that was built just outside Johnstown along the interstate, where they claim that neighbors say the traffic back-ups can oftentimes be severe, forcing locals to take earlier exits to avoid the traffic to get to their homes.

KRDO13 spoke with a city official from Johnstown to learn about the impact the small community has faced since the Buc-ees' emergence March 2024.

You can hear from them at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on KRDO13 News.

The Johnstown location is situated just north of the Denver metro area at the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and County Road 48. According to our 9News partners in Denver, the location is 74,000-square-feet, with 116 fueling positions and 12 EV charging stations.