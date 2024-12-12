Palmer Lake Board: land eligible for annexation; location eyed for future Buc-ee’s

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Palmer Lake Board of Trustees Thursday night deemed that the land proposed for the state's second Buc-ee's location is eligible to be annexed.

It will be a separate, subsequent decision to in fact annex the land, which sits west of I-25 and south of County Line Road in northern El Paso County.

The land is currently privately owned and could be sold to the expansive convenience store if given the green light.

The turnout to the town hall was again packed Thursday, with dozens of people listening to the discussion outside via speakers. The meeting follows a contentious meeting last week, during which many nearby residents voiced opposition to the gas station.

