Monument nonprofit works to build medical clinics, educate at-risk children in Africa

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) – An over 60-year-old non-profit called the "Lalmba Association" builds medical clinics and works to give care and education to at-risk children in Kenya and Ethiopia– and the "headquarters" are right here in Monument, Colorado.

Lalmba doesn't own a commercial building in the United States, as the board of directors operate the non-profit on their own time from their homes. Rob Andzik is the Chairman of the Board and lives in Monument. The official address for Lalmba is a P.O. box near his home.

Andzik said Lalmba maintains a paid staff of nearly 100 people from the local and nearby villages in Kenya and Ethiopia to operate their overseas clinics and operations. Andzik said it only has one full-time paid employee in the United States as he and the other board members volunteer their time.

Andzik and the other board members are currently working on their bi-annual "Tembea Na Mimi" (translated from Kiswahili to "Walk With Me") fundraiser where each volunteer commits to walk between 150 and 180 miles over 10 days across the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. Each person has a goal of raising $10,000 for the non-profit.

Andzik will be walking for his sixth time this June.