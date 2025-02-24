CSFD honors long-time member of department Bobby Keese with street sign and plaque

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Over this past weekend, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) held a ceremony to honor a late, long-time member of the department, Bobby Keese.

During the ceremony, a plaque and street sign were unveiled to honor Keese, who was a driver and engineer for the department for more than 30 years.

Keese died unexpectedly on Oct. 20, 2023, from what CSFD called "risks and exposures associated with firefighting duties."

Keese's name was added to the department memorial and "Keese Dr" was also unveiled. CSFD said "Keese Dr" now intersects with "Hekkers St" on their training grounds and will remind everyone who passes through those grounds of two of the most devoted and kind members of the department.

