Colorado Springs Fire mourning the unexpected loss of driver/engineer who served over 30 years

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Published 6:12 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the off-duty death of one of their own, a driver and engineer who served for over 30 years. CSFD says Bobby Keese passed away recently, and the circumstances surrounding his death are not fully known yet.

Bobby Keese

CSFD says Bobby was one of their excellent drivers/mentors and had been a promoted to Driver/Engineer since February of 1999. Bobby joined the CSFD on May 17, 1993, and had served over 30 years, presently being stationed at Station 22 on the B-shift.

"I worked with Bobby over the years, and for those that did not know him, I can say he would rate the ’one of the nicest guy’ categories,” said Fire Chief Randy Royal. "He was always willing to help others and served our citizens with excellence. He was an excellent driver, who poured his knowledge and experience into others while he enthusiastically coached and mentored them. I would say almost every driver on the job has either directly or indirectly been impacted by his passion for the fire apparatus driving profession, and his input into our apparatus design and apparatus operations."

Colorado Springs Fire is asking for privacy and respect for Bobby’s wife, children, and
family members during this challenging time.

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team.

