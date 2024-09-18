One of CSFD’s own added to Wall of Honor for first time in over a decade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The name of a Colorado Springs Fire Department driver and engineer can now be seen on the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Wall of Honor – the first time in over a decade that a CSFD firefighter's name has been etched into the wall.

CSFD Driver/Engineer Bobby Keese's name was added to the wall prior to the annual Fire Fighter Memorial on Sept. 21, which will recognize over 300 fallen first responders, including Keese.

Keese died unexpectedly on Oct. 20, 2023 in relation to what CSFD called "risks and exposures associated with firefighting duties."

“Bobby Keese was all things great about firefighters. All things great about being human," Curt Crumb, Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Local 5 President, said. "His mentorship, dedication and friendship touched and guided so many of our current firefighters. The loss of Bobby is a void that will not be filled."

He had worked for the CSFD for 30 years, 24 of those years spent as a driver and engineer. Keese grew up in the fire service, with his father also serving as a driver/engineer for the department since 1969.

“D/E Keese was a cherished member of our department and a respected leader and mentor," Fire Chief Randy Royal said. "He had a direct influence on many of our staff but particularly young firefighters and new drivers as he was a part of their learning new skills, obtaining certifications and thus serving our community at a higher level. We are honored and proud of his years of service to our community and department, and are grateful that his name will be etched among his fallen brothers and sisters at this sacred memorial.”

Colorado Springs has been the host city for the IAFF Fire Fighters Memorial since the early 80's. For more information on the memorial, visit iaff.org/fffm.