Pueblo food truck sells business due to injuries from hit & run with driver who served months in jail

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The owner of a popular Pueblo food truck tells KRDO13 that he's now been forced to sell his business, after injuries from a hit-and-run driver, suspected of drinking, have left him unable to stand for more than a few hours at a time.

KRDO13 first spoke to Sam Hernandez in September 2023, as he was just a few weeks into dealing with multiple injuries from a crash involving another driver, who hit him from behind along Highway 50 next to the Alpine Ford dealership.

The driver, after slamming into the back of Hernandez's vehicle, hopped the curb and crashed into several vehicles at the Ford dealership, causing upwards of $600,000 in damages, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez has now faced a long recovery from his broken shoulder, and L4 and L5 vertebrae in his lower back. He says in mid-March he's set for the first of what could be multiple fusion surgeries.

"I can't even wrestle with my boys anymore. You know, I can't even go to the movies and sit down for 2 hours with my daughter's sons," Hernandez told KRDO13 on Friday.

Now, almost a year and a half later, the financial burdens, along with the physical ones, have left him unable to work his beloved food truck, Sam's Street Tacos. A dream he's operated out of the "Pork Chop Lady" truck, carrying on the legacy of his mother's food business.

"'The Pork Chop Lady' was my mom. She's been [in Pueblo] for 25 years. Sam's Street Tacos came four years ago. This was going to be our 4th year in the food truck," explained Hernandez.

Valdez pled guilty last year to Careless Driving Resulting in Injury, as well as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Serious Bodily Harm. At the time of the crash, he was driving a construction company vehicle where he was employed, by Pyramid Construction. Witnesses claimed he appeared drunk, citing empty bottles of alcohol could be seen in the passenger seat of the truck, which Valdez abandoned.

Police stated in court documents that upon questioning, Valdez admitted to drinking when he was at his home but not while driving, so there was not sufficient evidence to suspect a DUI charge.

At the time of the crash, Valdez was still under probation for driving high on THC in Douglas County in 2021.

A plea deal last April sentenced him to 90 days in prison for the 2023 incident.

However, Hernandez's attorney tells KRDO13, Valdez likely only served 60% to 70% of that sentence, due to compliance and good behavior.

"His attorney was saying that he's a father of four and, you know, he needs to work. He needs his job to support his family," explained Hernandez. "That's great. I'm a father of four too, and I need to support my family," he added.

Hernandez says, begrudgingly, he is now looking at filing for disability to help him figure out his finances and his next step.

"You know, it's people [saying] like 'Oh, it's bittersweet.' No, this is just bitter. I'm bitter. I don't want to sell this. This was my dream," said Hernandez.

KRDO13 called Pyramid Construction, the company that Valdez was driving a company vehicle of when the crash happened to ask whether he was an active employee still. No one was available to answer our question, and they took a message to leave for management.