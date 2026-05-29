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Tracking a few showers & storms, isolated severe weather

Tracking...
KRDO
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Published 4:34 AM

TODAY: Expect highs in the high 70s in Colorado Springs and low 80s in Pueblo. We have spotty PM showers and thunderstorms along I-25, with isolated severe storms possible across the Eastern Plains (1" hail, 60+ MPH winds).

WEEKEND: We warm up a few more degrees to the low 80s in Colorado Springs and mid to high 80s in Pueblo Saturday and Sunday. We're tracking partly cloudy skies and mostly dry weather.

EXTENDED: PM thunderstorms become more widespread again next week but temps stay warm in the 80s.

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Julia Donovan

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