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Pueblo police investigate 15-year-old’s death as homicide

KRDO
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Updated
today at 1:49 PM
Published 10:04 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A 15-year-old's death in Pueblo is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says that on May 26, the Pueblo County Coroner ruled the death of the 15-year-old driver who was involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident a homicide.

According to the coroner, the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.

On May 24, 2026, at approximately 4:25 p.m., PPD says officers were dispatched to Summit Ave and Routt Ave on a report of a single-vehicle traffic accident.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the 15-year-old boy deceased in the driver's seat of the crashed vehicle. Police say three passengers were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this marks the city’s eighth homicide of 2026. There were four homicides year-to-date for 2025.

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