Pueblo man still suffering after hit-and-run that left him injured, several other cars totaled

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Samuel Hernandez should be spending his time operating his food truck, soaking in the last bit of the heightened summer business. However, a serious hit-and-run crash in late August robbed him of that end-of-summer income.

"All I remember is seeing someone come in the headlights behind me. And then he clipped my right behind my driver's side door," explained Hernandez.

On Aug. 31, Hernandez was driving along Highway 50 when he was rammed from behind by a pick-up truck, forcing his car up over the curb and onto the property of Alpine Ford - severely damaging several parked cars. The suspect then fled the scene.

Hernandez was left with a totaled car and a fractured collarbone.

"You could have left my kids without a father for the rest of their lives. And you know, it's not okay," he added.

Since the crash, Hernandez said he's been losing out on vital sales from his food truck heading into the winter season.

"It impacted my whole life, my whole family's life. The truck was out four to five times a week, sometimes six times, depending on events and stuff," said Hernandez. "But since August 31, since the accident, the truck's been out one time."

He hopes to recoup those losses from the last three weeks at the annual Chile and Frijole Festival in Pueblo, where he'll be assisting as much as his one arm will let him.

"Winter usually slows down. So, you know, the chili fest keeps me going through the winter," said Hernandez. "It's a break or make for my year."

Pueblo Police told KRDO they're still investigating what led up to that crash happening in late August. They also said investigators are recommending charges to the district attorney for that suspect.