Negotiations to resume between King Soopers and union, strike ends Monday night

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 7 and King Soopers announced Monday night, Feb. 17, that the two parties have secured a return-to-work peaceful relations agreement.

The announcement from both parties said the strike ends Monday night at 11:59 p.m. and negotiations are to restart.

According to the announcement from UFCW Local 7, the settlement includes a return to the bargaining table with an agreement that Kroger cannot implement any offer for at least 100 days, and will not lock workers out during this time. It also includes an agreement that provides for a guarantee that no worker will lose their healthcare for April 2025 and an agreement by Kroger that its January 16, 2025, offer is no longer a “Last, Best, and Final’ offer.

The announcement also said the union and company are working to identify dates to return to the bargaining table and have agreed to spend the next 100 days focusing on trying to reach an agreement.

King Soopers workers in stores throughout Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson counties as well as King Soopers stores in the cities of Boulder and Louisville went on strike on Thursday, Feb. 6. Workers at the two King Soopers stores in Pueblo went on strike the next day, Feb. 7.

