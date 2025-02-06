King Soopers executives fire back after union alleges they violated the law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday marks the first day of strikes for King Soopers workers across Colorado.

Among those striking are those in stores throughout Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson counties, as well as King Soopers stores in Boulder and Louisville.

Workers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo have voted to strike, but an official start date has yet to be announced.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, King Soopers issued a release refuting claims made by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7 (UFCW Local 7).

The statement issued Thursday by King Soopers includes the following claims by the union and what the company says are facts to refute the claims:

Table from King Soopers press release

The release Thursday from King Soopers also included the following statement from the president of King Soopers, Joe Kelley:

"We want to be clear—the Union’s call for a strike is not about wages, healthcare, or pensions. It is based on allegations we believe lack merit and have yet to be validated by the NLRB or any court. We are deeply concerned for our associates, who are being misled into a work stoppage that doesn’t serve their best interests. This also harms our customers, who will face higher prices at Safeway—often 10-12% more—or have to shop at non-union competitors.”

On January 16, 2025, King Soopers presented the union with its Last, Best, and Final Offer. The contract that was in place expired the next day.

