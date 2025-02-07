As strike gets underway, King Soopers files lawsuit against workers union

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Strikes among Pueblo King Soopers union workers kicked off, but the very same day the union announced the company has filed a lawsuit against them.

"This litigation is nothing more than an attempt to distract from King Soopers’ efforts to silence its workforce and prevent workers from reaching an equitable contract that addresses major issues like staffing, safety, and healthcare. Kroger will go to any length to hide its corporate greed in price gouging and shareholder buybacks," read a release from the union, UFCW Local 7.

According to the union, the lawsuit makes "baseless" claims that the union is forcing King Soopers to bargain with other unions and its competitors.

Meanwhile, King Soopers says that the union has forced them to bargain with unions in Washington and California that don't represent their associates.

“Our associates work hard every day to serve their neighbors and families in Colorado. They deserve a

union that puts them first, not one that prioritizes a strategy orchestrated by out-of-state special interests,” said Joe Kelley, President of King Soopers in a statement. “We’re committed to a fair contract that delivers real wage increases, affordable healthcare, and pension stability—just like we always have. But we won’t be pressured by illegal actions that hurt our stores, our associates, or the communities that rely on us.”

The disputes between the two groups have continued to boil over in recent weeks. Recently, the union alleged that King Soopers had been violating the law with how they were handling negotiations. King Soopers has refuted these claims.

Pueblo King Soopers workers are among those currently on strike. Colorado Springs workers have voted to strike, but still have not been able to due to still being under contract.

King Soopers has given their last, best, and final offer, which they say includes: