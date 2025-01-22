UFCW Local 7 to hold strike vote after contract with King Soopers expired

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The current contract between King Soopers and the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 7 (UFCW) expired at midnight on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

With the expiration of the contract, the 'no strike clause' no longer applies.

The UFCW has announced that they will now hold strike vote meetings on Jan. 29th, 30th, 31st, and Feb. 1st. The organization said the dissolution of the contract and the decision to hold a strike vote is due to "ongoing unfair labor practices" by Kroger-owned King Soopers.

Shortly before the contract expired on Jan. 17, King Soopers presented a Last, Best, and Final Offer to the organization. King Soopers said the offer, "is designed to reward your hard work, provide financial stability, and support you and your family." The company said they have consistently bargained in good faith and put forward comprehensive offers that prioritize associates’ needs and ensure operational stability.

The UFCW said negotiations were marred by myriad unfair labor practices, including refusal by King Soopers to produce information responsive to the union’s requests, targeting workers who are supportive of the union, unilaterally changing terms and conditions of employment for workers, and a failure to negotiate with the union in good faith.

According to the UFCW, a vote to authorize a strike would allow the union president to commence a strike at any time. The strike vote meetings will be held next week for King Soopers worker in metro Denver, Colorado Springs, Boulder, Broomfield, and Pueblo.