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Tracking wetter weather this week

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 4:06 AM

TODAY: We're tracking highs in the 60s and 70s again with PM rain showers and thunderstorms in lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: We'll still see some PM showers and storms but it'll likely be slightly drier than Monday along I-25. Highs stay in the 60s and 70s.

EXTENDED: Precipitation chances increase again Wednesday with more widespread showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs drop to the 50s in many areas along and east of I-25 on the back end of a cold front Thursday and Friday.

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Julia Donovan

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