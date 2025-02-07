Shoppers at Pueblo King Soopers met by picketers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Strikes took place as promised at King Soopers in Pueblo on Friday.

In northern parts of the state, it was reported the strikers were yelling at customers and telling them to go to other places to shop, but that was not seen by a KRDO13 crew in southern Colorado.

"Right now we're striking for unfair labor practices. A lot of the things that the company has done has been unfair," Christina Luna, pharmacy worker.

King Soopers and members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 (UFCW 7) failed to come to an agreement for new workers' contracts prompting workers across the state to strike.

"I just don't believe in crossing picket lines. So I come over to Safeway," said Mary Anne Gonzalez, one shopper.

But other loyal customers say they're still bringing their business to King Soopers.

"They have better food. I think better customer service means a lot to me," said Mario Marquez.

King Soopers said that the union has ignored the chain's efforts to negotiate.

They say customers could end up paying the price if they shop at other stores with higher prices.

They also say the unions will not respond to their request to bargain. They claim they sent a request to bargain yesterday, but they did not get a response.