Two King Soopers locations in Pueblo set to go on strike on Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - After an embattled past few months between UFCW Local 7 and King Soopers, workers at two stores in Pueblo will strike on Friday, Feb. 7, a union representative confirmed to KRDO13 on Thursday.

The two stores are on 29th Avenue and Northern Avenue in Pueblo. The strike is expected to begin Friday morning.

KRDO13 is working to confirm how the strikes will impact open hours for each store. For other locations, King Soopers has backfilled staff with temporary workers.

