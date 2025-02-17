Colorado Springs brewery hosts ‘Hot Wheels Drag Racing’ to benefit service dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A brewery in Colorado Springs is committed to a good cause but also committed to having some childlike fun on top of it.

This weekend, Mash Mechanix Brewing Company held their annual "Hot Wheels Drag Racing" event. The business said it was so popular last year, they just knew they had to do it again.

The event featured toy Hot Wheels in a competition of speed throughout tracks at the brewery.

The owners say the proceeds went to Victory Service Dogs, an organization that provides veterans, the disabled, and children with the independence they so deserve through service animals.