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Local teenager quickly climbing international karate ranks

KRDO
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Updated
today at 6:05 AM
Published 5:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In just four short years, a student from Vista Ridge High School has elevated his karate skills from beginner to World Champion in the International Combat Organisation (ICO) World circuit.

Jared Garcia started Karate when he was 12. Standing around five feet and two inches tall, it became apparent that Garcia's flexibility and kicks made up for his shorter stature.

Now 16 and standing almost six feet tall, Garcia has become a force in the ICO. Last year, he won the 14-17-year-old World Championship in Wales, competing against kids two years his senior from all weight classes.

10 minutes after his victory, Jared got the call from Team Army, a professional martial arts team sponsored by the U.S. Army.

This fall, Garcia will return to defend his title in France.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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