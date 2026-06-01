Skip to Content
News

Preparations underway for the El Paso County Kite Festival

By
today at 5:54 AM
Published 6:33 AM

ELBERT, Colo. (KRDO) - Preparations are underway for this year's El Paso County Kite Festival, according to Bear Creek Nature Center & Fountain Creek Nature Center.

The nature centers announced that this year's event will take place on June 20 at Falcon Regional Park in Elbert. Admission is free, and activities will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year's theme is "Sky of Celebration, Sky of Freedom." It honors America's 250th anniversary and Colorado's 150th anniversary. Participants are encouraged to keep that theme in mind as they design their kites.

This year's Youth Kite Contest is open to anyone under 18. Categories include best homemade kite, most elaborate kite, and judge's choice. Judging will take place anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 1:30 p.m.

The nature centers said anyone interested in this event should bring their creativity, favorite kite, and competitive spirit.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Morris Richardson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.