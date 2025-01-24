El Paso County 10-year-old recognized with 911 Hero Award

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Friday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office joined fire personnel in Stratmoor Hills to recognize a local hero.

This hero is already saving lives at just 10-years-old.

Josiah Davis was honored with the 911 Hero Award after helping his grandfather get through a recent fall. Dispatchers say Josiah stayed calm and composed while closely following instructions as his grandpa fell in and out of consciousness.

Dispatches said Josiah could even be heard over the phone calming other family members during the trying ordeal. The award was also somewhat of a birthday surprise for Josiah, who just turned 10 on Thursday.