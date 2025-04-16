Democratic lawmakers celebrate Department of Defense’s report on U.S. Space Command as win for Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Democratic lawmakers are celebrating a win for the state of Colorado. They say a report from the U.S. Department of Defense favors the state in the fight to keep U.S. Space Command.

On April 15, 2025, Congressman Jason Crow and the Colorado Democratic congressional delegation, including Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and Rep. Brittany Pettersen, issued a joint statement following the U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General’s report evaluating the decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado.

“Today’s report from the Department of Defense Inspector General confirms what we have long known: keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado is the best decision to protect America’s national security," the statement read.

The statement also highlighted that U.S. Space Command's headquarters in Colorado Springs has been at full operational capability since December 2023.

It continued, "Any relocation of U.S. Space Command’s headquarters would threaten our military readiness, cost years of valuable time and resources, and result in an irreversible loss of personnel and expertise."

Last week, Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers went on a McRary Institute Podcast titled "Cyber Focus" with the University of Alabama, and said that he expected a Space Command move would be announced as soon as the new Secretary of the Air Force was confirmed.