Movers for Moms: Local partnership helping moms in need for mothers day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Southern Colorado branch of Two Men and a Truck is partnering with Mary's Home to bring essentials to struggling single moms this Mother's Day.

It's part of the branch's annual Movers for Moms program, now in its 18th year. It's the first year partnered with Mary's Home, who helps single mothers overcome homelessness.

Two Men and a Truck has donation boxes out around town in Colorado Springs and Pueblo where people can drop off their donations.

While Mary's Home said it appreciates all donations, it puts the strongest emphasis on gift cards and baby items, toilet paper, tissues and toiletries.

Two Men and a Truck will collect items until May 9, the Friday before Mother's Day. It also has an Amazon wishlist people can buy items from online. You can also donate directly to Mary's Home on their website.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

