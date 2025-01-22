Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies agree to cooperate with ICE

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to CNN, the Department of Justice released a memo Wednesday that would challenge any and all "Sanctuary Cities." The document also threatens to prosecute any local and state authorities that resist the new immigration policies rolled out by numerous executive orders.

The executive orders include declaring a national emergency at the southern border.

KRDO13 Investigates asked numerous local authorities, including school districts, how they plan to either comply or resist potential ICE raids, given that many southern Colorado communities are home to illegal immigrants.

The general consensus among southern Colorado law enforcement agencies is that they will cooperate, where the law allows.

For context, State law prohibits law enforcement agencies like Colorado Springs Police from detaining someone based on their immigration status. State law also keeps law enforcement agencies from entering into, or renewing an agreement for payment to house or detain individuals for federal civil immigration purposes, among other things.

Here are the entities that responded to KRDO13 Investigates questions.

The City of Pueblo

The City of Pueblo remains committed to following all federal, state and local law enforcement protocol. At this time, the City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Police Department have no heightened enforcement or protocols in place related to ICE or any other agency but will cooperate and assist when necessary. - Haley Sue Robinson, City of Pueblo

Pueblo Police Department

"At this time, the City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Police Department have no heightened enforcement or protocols in place related to ICE or any other agency but will cooperate and assist when necessary."

- Bianca Hicks, Community Engagement Manager, Pueblo Police Department

El Paso County Sheriff's Department

“I have been crystal clear in my desire and need to work with all of our federal partners,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) included. As Sheriff, I am responsible for holding those who commit crimes accountable, whether a U.S. citizen or undocumented. Utilizing our federal partners to identify violent offenders, human traffickers, and drug cartels and ensure they remain in custody is essential to upholding our mission of public safety.”

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

"We follow Colorado State Statute. Colorado State Statute does not support mandatory notification to ICE, so no we do not notify ICE. However, everyone who is booked into the Pueblo County Jail is fingerprinted. The fingerprints are submitted to the FBI for criminal history and warrant checks. FBI sends the same data to ICE so ICE can determine whether they want a hold on the individual. It is up to ICE to contact our jail to request a hold on an individual, but they must provide a warrant or writ signed by a federal judge or magistrate."

- Gayle Perez, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo School District 60

"Keeping Pueblo School District 60 students safe in our schools and classrooms remains our priority. The US Supreme Court's 1982 Plyler v. Doe decision affirmed that schools cannot deny enrollment to students on the basis of their immigration status, ensuring that all students have access to a free public education. Additionally, federal and state laws prohibit discrimination and harassment of students on the basis of protected classes. In D60, we are committed to providing all of our students with a positive, safe, and nurturing learning environment, free of harassment and discrimination, and without regard to immigration status."

- Respectfully, R. Dalton Sprouse, D60

Cripple Creek Police told KRDO13 Investigates during a phone interview that "illegal immigration was a huge problem for the town," and that they would cooperate with ICE if need be. Cañon City police echoed the sentiment.

The City of Colorado Springs did not get back to us before our deadline but promised a statement by Thursday.