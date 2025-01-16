‘Battlin’ Betties’ raising gifts for local firefighters standing by in El Paso County

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The Battlin' Betties, a nationwide group of women with a local "platoon" in Colorado who wear 1940's clothing and raise support for first responders and veterans, is gathering Valentine's gifts and homemade cards for firefighters in the Monument Fire Department.

"It's a huge boost. It just, it just reminds us that we are appreciated in the community and know that we're doing the right thing," said Monument Fire Battalion Chief Sean Pearson.

The Battlin' Betties support a different fire department for the Valentine's fundraiser each year. The Monument firefighters said they feel the appreciation a little more right now as they have to watch the destructive Los Angeles wildfires play out from home.

"We all want to rush and help, but at the same time, we have to make sure we have our community covered here as well, so we have to rein ourselves in a little bit. That moth-to-a-flame kind of thing. We don't want to go out there and leave our community unprotected, so it gets a little tough," said Monument Fire Battalion Chief Sean Pearson.

The Battlin' Betties are collecting items from now until when they distribute them on Feb. 8. People can organize a meetup or get an address to mail in items through their Facebook page or simply select items from an Amazon Wishlist.

"It's just nice to be able to give them that little extra boost and stuff, considering that some aren't able to go and I'm sure they want to go and be able to support and they can't," said Battlin' Bettie Southern Colorado Coordinator Brianna Barrett.