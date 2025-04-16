African Penguins are back on exhibit at the Pueblo Zoo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Zoo has an exciting update.

The African penguins are back on exhibit after a hiatus while their exhibit was repaired and cleaned.

The penguins have always been a favorite of visitors to the zoo

According to zookeepers, African penguins are some of the most endangered birds on the planet. Over the past century, their numbers in the wild have declined by 98 percent.

The Pueblo Zoo is part of a larger effort aimed at increasing the population of these rare birds. Visitors help not on the Pueblo Zoo, but also their partners at the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds.