Pueblo Food Project encourages people to eat, shop, and grow local

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Food Project gears up for its annual Sun, Soil and Water Summit in March where the non-profit said it hopes to continue its goal of uplifting the local community.

"It's to create a more equitable, nutritious, and vibrant food system for every eater in Pueblo County," Co-Director Megan Moore said.

The Pueblo Food Project hosts a wide range of programs, including a food pantry, food-oriented entrepreneurship classes, cooking classes, community gardens, and more. In all of its projects, the organization uses only locally produced ingredients when possible.

"I think it's important that we understand how broad and wide-reaching the food system is because we don't have a choice but to be a part of it," Moore said. "Everyone has to eat, so we want to do our best to make sure that people are getting the most nutritious, healthy, and local food they can."

The Sun, Soil and Water Summit is March 14 and 15. It hosts a wide range of activities including guest speakers, local vendors, awards for local farmers, educational classes, local food tastings, activities like learning to properly compost, and more.