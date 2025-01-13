Skip to Content
Colorado Springs boutique collecting formal dresses for special needs community

today at 10:39 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs formalwear boutique is asking for the community's help as they collect dresses for girls and ladies in the special needs community.

Now through January 28, members of the community are asked to drop off gently used gowns to Something New. The boutique says donors will get discounts for their own shopping experience as well.

The donation drive is centered around Night to Shine, an annual event hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event, which is open to individuals 14 or older with special needs, provides a prom night of glitz and Hollywood glamour.

If you or someone you love would like to attend Night to Shine, you can find information here.

