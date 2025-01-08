Independence Center announces $75K in grants available to improve access for people with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Are you a local business looking to make your facility more accessible to those with disabilities?

Well, the Independence Center in Colorado Springs has an opportunity you need to know about.

The center lives by the motto that no one's disability should limit them from living life to the fullest. For 14 years now the IC Fund has been giving out grants to help businesses join in that goal, and the projects that have come about as a result have been nothing short of life-changing.

"We've also done an accessible garden in the southeast part of Colorado we have bought medical exam tables that are high, low, and help individuals in wheelchairs have more accessible health care," said Indy Frazee, CEO of the Independence Center.

This year, the Independence Center said they will distribute $75,000 as part of their mission. The application process is now underway.

For more information, visit the Independence Center.