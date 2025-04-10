5 things to know for April 10: Tariffs, Nightclub roof collapse, School closures, Deportations, Newsmax



By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — A 76-year-old New Yorker is stuck in Puerto Rico because Frontier Airlines won’t fly her home with her “emotional support” parrot. Maria Fraterrigo and the bird were allowed to travel out of John F. Kennedy International Airport, but now the airline is refusing to let her and Plucky back on board for the return flight.

1. Tariffs

It took all of a week for President Donald Trump to reverse course on his sweeping tariff plan. During those seven days, however, the tariffs upset trade partners, sent world financial markets into a tailspin and prompted one automaker to lay off 900 American workers. Even some of Trump’s billionaire supporters turned on him over the policy, including Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, who said unless Trump changed tack, “we are heading for a self-induced, economic nuclear winter, and we should start hunkering down.” Although Trump insisted on his social media site that “MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE,” he ended up pausing the “reciprocal” tariffs on all nations — except China — for three months on Wednesday. The original 10% universal tariff on all imports coming into the US remains in effect. In response, the Dow climbed 7.87%, the S&P 500 rose 9.5% and the Nasdaq surged 12.2%.

2. Nightclub roof collapse

The death toll from the nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic has climbed to at least 184, authorities said. At least 300 people were inside the Jet Set in Santo Domingo when the roof caved in around 1 a.m. Tuesday during a performance by merengue singer Rubby Pérez and his orchestra. Pérez was among the fatalities, as were former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco. The number of injured or missing people has not been released. Video footage from inside the club appeared to show the moment the roof came down, but the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

3. School closures

Israeli forces raided six UN schools in East Jerusalem and ordered them to close within 30 days. The closures will affect approximately 800 students, who may not be able to finish the school year. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which runs schools for Palestinians in areas occupied by Israel, condemned the order. “UNRWA schools are protected by the privileges and immunities of the United Nations,” Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said. “Today’s unauthorized entries and issuance of closure orders are a violation of these protections.” Israel has accused employees of UNRWA of involvement in Hamas, a claim the UN denies. Israel’s Ministry of Education told parents to register the students in other schools. However, due to the war in Gaza, the enclave’s education system is in ruins. At least 70% of school buildings have taken direct hits from Israeli airstrikes and 24% of university campuses have been destroyed.

4. Deportations

Federal judges in New York and Texas have issued orders to temporarily halt the deportation of several Venezuelan men the government wants to immediately deport. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump may invoke the 1798 Alien Enemies Act and give immigration officials the wartime authority to rapidly deport alleged gang members, but added the people targeted for removal under the act must have “reasonable time” to bring habeas complaints. In response, the ACLU filed emergency lawsuits to ask for a review of the legality of these detainees’ detentions and possibly grant their release. Both judges ordered the Trump administration not to transfer, relocate or move the plaintiffs until the court rules otherwise.

5. Newsmax

A Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday that Newsmax defamed Dominion Voting Systems by falsely claiming the company rigged the 2020 presidential election. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who handled Dominion’s historic defamation case against Fox News two years ago, also ruled that the allegations against the right-wing network weren’t presented by hosts or guests as opinion. Although Newsmax denies any wrongdoing, the network agreed last year to pay $40 million to settle a similar defamation lawsuit from voting company Smartmatic. As to whether Newsmax will be found liable is a question for a jury to decide. That trial is scheduled to begin on April 28. In the Fox News case, Dominion agreed to accept a $787 million settlement, which was the largest publicly known defamation settlement in US history involving a media company.

Ksenia Karelina, who was serving a 12-year sentence for treason, is on her way back to the US, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X today.

‘Frankenjet’ joins US Air Force fleet

The F-35A Lightning II, a stealth fighter, features a recycled nose from an AF-27 and the rear of an AF-211. Total cost to repair and combine them: $11.7 million — a savings of $63 million over the cost of a new replacement aircraft.

﻿New ‘Kenbassador’ is just a kid from Akron

Mattel Inc. has unveiled its doll of basketball great LeBron James. He is the first professional male athlete to have his likeness depicted in a Ken doll.

Noah Wyle doesn’t dance

The star of the hit TV drama “The Pitt” chose not to dance his way through the spirit tunnel on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” But his reason was sound: childhood trauma.

﻿Ed Sheeran reveals a secret

Until a recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, no one knew the British singer/songwriter was reviewing movies on the Letterboxd app.

﻿Seeing double at Augusta National

Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard are expected to make history this week as the first set of twins to compete at the 2025 Masters. The 24-year-old Danish pair also competed at The Open and the PGA Championship in 2023 and 2024.

255

That’s how many marine creatures became entangled in shark nets in New South Wales from September 2023 to April 2024. Only 15 of those animals were meant to be stopped by the nets; the rest were dolphins, rays, turtles and sharks that aren’t considered dangerous.

“We don’t have to hate China. We don’t have to hate other people. Let’s figure out a way to work together.”

— Sen. Bernie Sanders, during a CNN town hall on Wednesday, hours after President Trump raised his tariffs on Beijing to 125%. In the event moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, the Vermont independent fielded questions from audience members about Trump’s tariffs, the administration’s cuts to the federal workforce, Democratic struggles with young and Latino voters and more.

The train always wins

A semi-truck was split in two after it drove over a railroad track and into the path of a train. Three people suffered minor injuries.

