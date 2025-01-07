CSP: Colorado car thefts down 25% from year before

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to officials with Colorado State Patrol (CSP), car thefts declined by about 25% from 2023 to 2024.

CSP says this is the second year the number of car thefts has decreased. Numbers are down 41% from 2022. However, 2022 was also when CSP says they recorded the highest number of vehicle thefts ever.

In 2024, Colorado Springs ranked number three in the state for car thefts. Aurora came in second, and Denver had the most reported instances.

CSP hopes drivers will continue to invest in car theft prevention tools, like wheel locks or kill switches. Drivers can also get GPS trackers for their cars as well.

Certain car models are more prone to being stolen. Here's a look at the top 10 most stolen cars in Colorado:

1. Chevrolet Silverado

2. Hyundai Elantra

3. Hyundai Sonata

4. GMC Sierra

5. Ford F-250

6. Ford F-150

7. Kia Optima

8. Kia Soul

9. Honda Civic

10. Kia Sportage