Tips from a former thief: keeping your car safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado is the state with the highest likelihood of having a car stolen, according to 2023 data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The Centennial State is bested only by Washington, D.C.

In 2023, 32,976 vehicles were stolen in Colorado according to Colorado State Patrol . It was a decrease of 21% from 2022, which law enforcement attributes to harsher penalties levied against auto thieves.

To break it down: just about nine cars are stolen every day in Colorado Springs, and more than four cars are stolen every day in Pueblo.

It can happen in as little as six seconds according to former auto thief Hondo Underwood.

Hondo Underwood

"Any vehicle was an opportunity, really," said Underwood, who was responsible for stealing "hundreds" of vehicles.

He got caught, did the time, and now helps law enforcement teach the public how to protect cars.

"If I wanted to, I could steal 15-20 cars in a night. I would do it in your front yard," he said.

Watch our full interview with Underwood below:

Larger trucks, like F-150s and Suburbans, netted Underwood more of a profit, but Kias and Hondas had "easier security systems."

His habits are mirrored by data collected by the Colorado State Patrol:

Colorado's most at-risk vehicles for auto theft (Colorado State Patrol)

Underwood, who initially got into stealing cars to pay for drug habit, was arrested in 2017. It was his chance to make a clean break.

"To this day I thank the officers who arrested me, because they saved my life. I always knew I wanted a family of my own. I came from a broken home, and I've always wanted to provide for a family, and do my best to be that person."

The Underwood Family

So, how should you protect your vehicle? Underwood said parking in your garage, if you have one, is one of the best deterrents. If you do have to park outside, doing so under a light can help-- but it's not foolproof. Removing all items, including garage door openers, is a must. If you have a key fob, place it inside a signal blocker pouch at night so thieves can't use a repeat amplifier to mimic your remote starter and gain access.

Should would-be thieves gain entry to your car, installing a "kill switch" can also prevent the car's ignition from turning on, unless the switch itself is also turned on.

Colorado State Patrol also offers steering wheel locks, primarily out of their Lakewood headquarters.

See more of CSP's 2023 report here.