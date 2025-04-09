Temperatures slightly dip Thursday

Tonight will be a mild night with lows in the lows in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 20s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

Thursday temperatures will fall slightly but it will still be unseasonably warm for this time of year. We will have highs in the upper 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. 50s to 60s for the High Country. We will continue to have sunshine!

Friday temperatures will rebound back into the upper 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, 50s to 60s for the High Country.

The start of the weekend will be a scorcher! The Eastern Plains will have highs in the 90s, the I-25 corridor will have highs in the 80s to 90s, and the High Country will have highs in the upper 50s to 70s. We will have to monitor the potential for fire weather as well.

Sunday temps come back down into the 70s to 80s for majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country will have highs in the upper 40s to 60s. Sunday night the High Country does have a slight chances for isolated snow. It will be breezy as well.

Temperatures return to seasonal next week with slight chances for rain showers.