Family says Park County man took suspect in, offering helping hand before his murder

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Timmy Huston might still be alive had he not extended an act of kindness to one woman.

Huston, 65, was found dead in his Park County cabin on Christmas Eve. His truck had also been stolen, according to deputies.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says they suspect two people murdered him: Hailey Cole and Johnny Rankin Morris. After the alleged murder, deputies say Cole and Morris ran off with his truck to Mississippi.

According to family, Huston had an incredible heart-- which could be why he allowed Hailey Cole to stay at his rural property while she got back on her feet.

"He was always a mountain man. He was always a nature guy. And I grew up camping and fishing," said his daughter, Heather Zaccardo.

Zaccardo says she even met Hailey Cole herself last summer, coming face-to-face with the person who would later be accused of killing her father.

"He didn't deserve this," she said. "All he ever wanted to do was to help people."

The CBI is charging Cole and Morris with the following crimes:

First Degree Murder – Intent/Deliberation (Felony)

Aggravated Robbery (Felony)

First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (Felony)

Tampering with Evidence of Felony Crime (Felony)

Conspiracy (Felony)

Her co-defendant, Johnny Morris, is also accused of killing a 37-year-old El Paso County man, Stephen Walker.

MORE: Family, friends of missing man still begging for answers as bizarre case unravels

Walker was reported missing on Dec. 19 after deputies say large amounts of blood were found in his sober living home. His body was located this week in a wooded area, according to the sheriff's office.