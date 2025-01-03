Sheriff’s office locates body of missing Colorado Springs man, murder charges filed

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Roughly two weeks after he was first reported missing, the body of missing man Stephen Walker has been located.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Walker's body was found in a wooded area outside of El Paso County.

“I speak for my entire Office when I say our heartfelt prayers are with Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they navigate this tragic situation,” said Sheriff Roybal. “Although there is no way to ease their broken hearts, we hope to ease their burden by holding the individual who senselessly took Stephen’s life accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Walker was reported missing on Dec. 19 after large amounts of blood were found in his sober living home. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified two people of interest who they believed were not only tied to Walker's disappearance but also the homicide of a 65-year-old man, Timmy L. Huston.

The two people of interest, Hailey Cole and Johnny Rankin Morris were later located in Mississippi and jailed there on old warrants and some charges stemming from them allegedly camping out in someone's shed.

Morris is now facing the following charges in relation to Stephen Walker: first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held without bond.

Meanwhile, the CBI says both Morris and Cole are facing murder charges for the alleged killing of 65-year-old Timmy Huston. They're also facing a motor vehicle theft felony for allegedly stealing Huston's pickup truck, which deputies say they drove to Mississippi.