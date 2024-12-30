AdAmAn Club breaks tradition to initiate aspiring member after his death last summer

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - The AdAmAn Club deviated from its 100-year tradition of adding one member each year to initiate the Stark siblings, Luke and Rachael, as an honor to the family after Luke died in a car crash last June. He was 26-years-old.

"He was one of my best friends and it's been really tough without him here," Rachael said. "We both wish he was here in person, of course, but I think he would be really honored to be remembered this way."

Since 1922, the AdAmAn club has climbed an icy Pikes Peak on Dec. 30 and 31 to ignite a New Years firework display from the mountaintop at the stroke of midnight. Luke and Rachael join their dad, Lance, who is on his 11th climb as a member. Luke climbed seven times as a guest with Lance, while Rachael climbed three.

"That was special, doing it as a father, daughter and son," Lance said. "That's just the tough part about it so there's an awesome part with here then the incredibly sad part that Luke won't be with us this year."

Luke is member 106 and Rachael is member 107. As Rachael and Lance shoved off with the AdAmAn Club Monday morning, Rachael wore one of Luke's hats and her yellow puffy coat that was twin to the one he wore. Lance completed the set, carrying Luke's yellow coat. Together, the three climb Pikes Peak for the first time as full members.