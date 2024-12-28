Pickup truck with ties to missing persons case, homicide located in Mississippi

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (KRDO) - A Ford F-150 with ties to a Colorado missing persons case and homicide has been located in Mississippi.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff's Office, the truck was found at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning near the 2700 block of Oak Grove Road.

Mississippi deputies say video footage of two persons of interest, Johnny Rankin Morris and Hailey Diane Cole, shows them walking towards Hattiesburg.

Morris and Cole are believed to have ties to two Colorado cases, according to deputies.

On Dec. 19, 37-year-old Stephen Walker was reported missing after deputies say large amounts of blood were found in his sober living home. He is still missing under suspicious circumstances.

Stephen Walker (Source: Leona Neely, EPSO)

On Dec. 24, Park County deputies say they found the body of 65-year-old Timmy L. Huston at the 1500 block of Campfire Road. Deputies say they found a car nearby matching the description of a black Audi, which family says was Walker's. However, at this time Stephen Walker remains missing under suspicious circumstances.

Both Morris and Cole are believed to have ties to the Stone County and Picayune area, and are considered armed and dangerous. If seen, individuals should call 911.

Morris and Cole are considered persons of interest in this case but have not been announced as suspects by the sheriff's office.