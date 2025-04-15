Skip to Content
Warmer Through Thursday; Chance for Showers By Week’s End

TODAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon shower, especially in the higher elevations. Breezy and warmer highs of 69° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with breezy to windy conditions and warm highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for rain and/or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

