Local hockey tournament funding families in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Friday's early morning puck drop of the Colorado Springs amateur Hockey Association's (CSAHA) 27th annual Colorado Cup youth tournament will help Colorado Springs families fund their kids' hockey future.

"Our tournaments are what provide scholarships and keep our fees low so that every kid can play, no matter what age, no matter what level and no matter what their financial situation is," tournament director Neesha Lenzini said.

CSAHA doesn't charge ticket prices for parents and spectators of any division (10U to 18U). Instead, the tournament fees paid by the over 60 participating teams acts as a fundraiser to help buy gear and cover dues fees for its young members.

"It's really fun. I love hockey, it's best sport ever," said 9-year-old Colorado Springs Tigers defensemen Jace Peterson before his matchup Friday morning at 7 a.m.

Lenzini may hold the title of tournament director, but her understanding of the tournament's impact comes from a much more personal experience.

"This became a part of my life because of my son, and this has been our family," Lenzini said. "As a single mom of five kids, If we didn't have our hockey family, we wouldn't have had near the support and the love, and now he actually plays juniors and has played overseas in Poland, so he wouldn't have had that chance."

Teams will play in the Colorado Cup at six different rinks throughout the city until Monday.