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WATCH: 2026 Pikes Peak Regional Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

Acquired Through MGN Online on 12/17/2025
Unsplash via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 12/17/2025
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Published 9:56 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 2026 Pikes Peak Regional Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony will be livestreamed below starting around 10 a.m.

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