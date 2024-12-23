Local chef shares signature dessert recipe for home holiday gatherings
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - "Four by Brother Luck" pastry chef Marjorie Madrid shared the secret behind her signature sweet potato cheesecake recipe served on the restaurant's fall menu.
"For me to be able to share my recipes with all of you at home, it is easily the most exciting thing I've been able to do in my journey as a chef," said pastry chef Marjorie Madrid.
The sweet potato cheesecake is a seasonal twist to the timeless classic. It's a slightly less sweet rendition with some flavoring similar to pumpkin pie while retaining the expected cheesecake taste. Below, see the recipe straight from Chef Madrid's cookbook.
Ingredients:
- 30 oz slow-roasted sweet potatoes (can substitute 30 oz of sweet potato/pumpkin puree)
- 3 full eggs
- 3 egg yolks (just the yokes)
- 3/4 cup of sour cream
- 2 teaspoons vanilla abstract
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 20 oz cream cheese
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon clove
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
- Slow roast sweet potatoes in tin foil at 375 degrees for 3-4 hours, or until squishy to the touch. Peel potatoes with hand (you can skip this step if you use puree)
- Combine all wet ingredients in food processor until smooth, scraping down sides as you go.
- Once smooth, add in all dry ingredients and process again for about one minute.
- line your baking pan with parchment paper matching the shape of your pan (bottom and sides), and grease with spray oil or butter.
- Pour batter into baking pan and bake in oven at 425 degrees for one hour. The top crust should be browned with dark bubbles near the center when done (see picture below).
- Put in freezer overnight.
- cut and serve!