Local chef shares signature dessert recipe for home holiday gatherings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - "Four by Brother Luck" pastry chef Marjorie Madrid shared the secret behind her signature sweet potato cheesecake recipe served on the restaurant's fall menu.

"For me to be able to share my recipes with all of you at home, it is easily the most exciting thing I've been able to do in my journey as a chef," said pastry chef Marjorie Madrid.

The sweet potato cheesecake is a seasonal twist to the timeless classic. It's a slightly less sweet rendition with some flavoring similar to pumpkin pie while retaining the expected cheesecake taste. Below, see the recipe straight from Chef Madrid's cookbook.

Ingredients:

30 oz slow-roasted sweet potatoes (can substitute 30 oz of sweet potato/pumpkin puree)

3 full eggs

3 egg yolks (just the yokes)

3/4 cup of sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla abstract

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons honey

20 oz cream cheese

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon clove

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

Instructions: