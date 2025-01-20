Many Colorado Springs streets snow-packed, icy but passable Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The most slippery driving on a bitterly cold Monday morning may be in the foothills west of Interstate 25, a city public works official said.

According to Lance Holmes, a public works supervisor, most of the city's snow-packed and icy streets are on the west side of town.

However, there's not much snow to plow, as very little fell during a weekend in which temperatures plunged to around zero.

"We're only on a partial call-out," Holmes explained. 'We have some salt and sand trucks spread out, treating icy areas to provide better traction. We won't see any melting until we get through this cold spell later in the week."

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior drove around the Broadmoor Bluffs and other areas of the foothills, finding no drivers skidding or sliding.

Downtown streets were fairly clear, and Interstate 25 through the city was free of ice and snow.

On Highway 115 south of town, one lane in each direction was clear while the rest of the pavement had a light cover of snow and ice.

Some schools and businesses are closed because of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday Monday, which will reduce the amount of traffic.