Retirement community crowns couple ‘Mr. and Mrs. Bear Creek’ in Valentine’s Day extravaganza

Bear Creek Senior Living
Published 4:51 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Love was abound at Bear Creek Senior Living Center on Friday as residents got together to celebrate Valentine's Day.

And while the holiday is all about heart eyes, their festivities came with a little healthy competition too.

Six couples went head to head to win the title of "Mr. and Mrs. Bear Creek." They all walked the red carpet and strutted their stuff in good ol' fashioned pageantry.

"They're truly living a senior life that's active and vibrant," said Chrissy Swanson, executive director of Bear Creek Senior Living. 

If there's anything the younger generations can learn from the residents, it's the key to a long, healthy marriage.

"Well, I married a wonderful man and he's taking good care of me," said resident Marilyn Parker, who's been married to her husband Bill for 66 years.

Some couples at the center have been married for as long as 70 or more years. If events like their red carpet walk are any indication, all these long marriages have one thing in common: these couples really know how to have fun together.

Celeste Springer

