Local writer creates “love letter vending machine” for Valentine’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs writer refurbished an old vending machine and stuffed the slots with more than 80 of her original love poems for people to buy retro style at the COATI food hall.

Jacqueline Moulton's machine takes quarters for her poems, with slots for 25 cents, 50 cents, and $1. The more the quarters, the longer the poems. The machine also opens like a fridge, with another buying option where she stuffed her poems in un-opened soda cans.

